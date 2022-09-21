India will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the ODI series against England when the sides meet in Canterbury. India was brilliant in the opener as they claimed a seven wickets win. Jhulan Goswami, playing her last series in India colours, starred with the bowl alongside Deepti Sharma to restrict the hosts to a paltry 227/7 in their quota of fifty overs. The chase was led by Smriti Mandhana who missed out on a century but did enough to help her side win the contest. England will be under pressure for a positive result and this is an ideal opportunity for the visitors to script a memorable win. England versus India will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 5:30 PM IST. IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More on England Women vs India Women Cricket Match in Canterbury

England did not start well in the first match and will need the likes of Emma Lamb, Tamsin Beaumont, and Sophia Dunkley to rise to the challenge. Danni Wyatt and Alice Richards managed a few runs and they will be confident of an even improved showing. Their bowling was flat considering the pitch had something for them and the team management may look for changes.

India depends a lot on Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur for the big scores and most times this dynamic duo does not disappoint the fans. When the duo is in form, there is not an attack in world cricket that can stop them. What impressed everyone was the bowling effort from the visiting Indians as they did not let England break the shackles. This is one area where India can make amends once again.

When is India W vs England W 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs England Women 1st ODI will be played at the Spitfire Ground in St Lawrence on September 21, 2022 (Wednesday). The IND W vs ENG W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs England W 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the India Women's tour of England and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports channels to catch the India Women vs England Women live action on TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs England W 2nd ODI 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network will provide the live streaming of India Women's tour of England on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch IND W vs ENG W 2nd ODI live streaming online. India may struggle to keep a lid on England with the hosts the favourites to go 1-0 up in the series. India has their tails up at the moment and it will not be a surprise if they claim another win.

