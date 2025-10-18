The India women's national cricket team will lock horns against the England women's national cricket team in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Sunday, October 18. The blockbuster clash between the India Women and the England Women will be held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The IND-W vs ENG-W Women's World Cup 2025 match will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, we shall take a look at the India Women vs England Women best fantasy playing XI prediction. Most Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Batters Standings With Highest Run Scorers in Eight-Nation Tournament.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is coming into this contest after suffering back-to-back defeats. The Women in Blue have to fix their playing XI and find a bowling option when they face England Women. Their campaign has hit a stumbling block after losing to South Africa Women and Australia Women in Visakhapatnam. England, on the other hand, entered the contest in a more secure position. They are the only team apart from Australia who are unbeaten so far. However, they need to find solutions regarding their batting when they face India. On Which Channel ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Eight-Nation WODI Cricket Tournament Matches in India?

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) and Pratika Rawal (IND-W), Heather Knight (ENG-W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W), Charlotte Dean (ENG-W), Sneh Rana (IND-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Kranti Gaud (IND-W), Linsey Smith (ENG-W)

Who Will Win IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

Based on recent form, the England National Cricket Team can be backed to beat the India Women's National Cricket Team, and that is probably what the outcome would be. Yes, India would pose a really tough challenge for England, but eventually, it is not enough to clinch two points from the IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).