India and England face off in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match on Wednesday, March 16. The match would be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). England face a must-win situation heading into this match. Heather Knight's team, who are the defending champions, have played poor cricket so far, losing all four games that they have competed in and are staring at a group stage elimination. If they fail to beat India, then the tournament is as good as over for them and we would see new champions being crowned in this year's ICC Women's World Cup. A win would keep them alive in the competition though but they would also need other results to go their way in order to progress to the semifinals. ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated

India meanwhile, would be confident of their chances against an out-of-form English outfit. In what would be a rematch of the 2017 World Cup final, Mithali Raj and her team would look to beat England and avenge that defeat, knocking the title holders out of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana both bagged centuries in their massive win over West Indies and the Indian team management would hope that these two players as well as others, carry on the momentum they got from the last match into this game. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this fixture.

When is India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 16, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled start time of 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2HD/3 to watch India Women vs England Women match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India Women vs England Women match online.

