A blockbuster fixture in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 involving India Women and Pakistan Women is set up on February 12 at Iconic Newlands Cricket Ground. The coveted event already witnessed some quality clashes among different teams and the upcoming encounter between the two arch-rivals on super Sunday is also anticipated to be a big one. Both the sides include players who on their given day can prove fatal for the opponent. With the historic rivalry set to return on Sunday, here's a look at the players to watch out for. IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About India Women vs Pakistan Women Cricket Match at Newlands.

Deepti Sharma (India)

The top-notch off-spinner bagged 29 wickets in 2022, joint third-highest in Women's T20Is. She was also pronounced player of the tournament recently in the Women's Tri-Series 2023 against South Africa and West Indies, after scalping nine wickets in four matches. Deepti Sharma has been as good with bat too. The all-rounder has been consistently contributing through her batting as well. She surely counts among the top players to watch out for ahead of the India Women vs Pakistan Women encounter on Sunday.

Richa Ghosh (India)

The Wicket-keeper batter strengthens the lower order of the Indian batting line-up. Richa Ghosh has been a power hitter for India with a strike rate of over 150. In 2022, she piled up 259 runs in 18 matches and also smashed 13 sixes. The young gun was also part of the Indian playing XI that won the inaugural U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023. In Sunday's fixture against Pakistan, she will be another player from the side to watch out for.

Nida Dar (Pakistan)

The veteran all-rounder brought about her best performance ever in T20Is last year against India only in Asia Cup after smashing 56* off 37 and taking 2 wickets later. Dar delivered her best bowling figures in 2022 and performed decently with the bat as well. She is a standout performer for Pakistan and will be a key player to watch out for when India Women clashes against Pakistan on Sunday. Smriti Mandhana Doubtful for IND vs PAK Clash in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Harmanpreet Kaur Fit to Play; Confirms Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

Nashra Sandhu (Pakistan)

The left-arm spinner was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan against Ireland in the home series lately. Nashra Sandhu can provide crucial breakthroughs at key moments in the game. In Pakistan's previous win against India, she scalped three important wickets which also included an important dismissal of Smriti Mandhana, to aid her side to restrict them from reaching the target. For Pakistan, she counts among the valuables players and will be among the players to watch out for on Sunday

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2023 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).