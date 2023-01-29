Shafali Verma could not control her tears while talking to the presenter after India's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 title in South Africa, on Sunday, January 29. Verma broke down as she created history, becoming the first-ever captain to win an ICC trophy for the Indian women's team. She scored 15 runs as her team chased 69 runs in 14 overs. Archana Devi Catch Video: Watch India U19 All-Rounder Taking a Stunner To Dismiss Ryana Macdonald-Gay in IND W vs ENG W, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final.

Shafali Verma In Tears after India's U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Win:

Happy tears for Shafali Verma, India U19 Captain First World Cup for Indian women’s cricket. Ever. Future is bright! pic.twitter.com/ocOdo7neK0 — Madhu Pai, MD, PhD (@paimadhu) January 29, 2023

