Team India will begin their quest for a maiden world title at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. This will be the 12th edition of the premier cricketing tournament in women’s cricket. Women’s World Cup 2022 was originally scheduled to be played in the February-March window 2021 but was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held from March 04, 2022, to April 03, 2022, in New Zealand. So ahead of the competition, we take a look at India Women’s schedule at the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. ICC 2022 Women's World Cup Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Team India made it to the finals of the Women’s World Cup in 2017 but were on the losing end as hosts England clinched their third title. The Mithali Raj-led side will be hoping to go a step further this time around and win their first championship.

The competition will be played in a round-robin format with all the qualified eight teams facing each other at least once in the league stage. The top four sides from the group will qualify for the semi-finals with the winners of that meeting each other in the finals at Hagley Oval.

India Women’s schedule at 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup

Match No Date Fixture Time (IST) 1 March 06 India vs Pakistan 06:30 AM 2 March 10 India vs New Zealand 06:30 AM 3 March 12 India vs West Indies 06:30 AM 4 March 16 India vs England 06:30 AM 5 March 19 India vs Australia 06:30 AM 6 March 22 India vs Bangladesh 06:30 AM 7 March 27 India vs South Africa 06:30 AM

Team India will be captained by Mitahli Raj for the tournament with Harmanpreet Kaur taking the role of her deputy. India have never won the Women’s World Cup and after an impressive performance in the last edition, will be hoping that this will be their year.

