India edged closer to reaching their second consecutive World Test Championship final after registering a big win over Australia in the second Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Men in Blue had made the inaugural final, where the side, led by Virat Kohli, had suffered a heartbreaking defeat. However, this time, the Indian team looks set and ready to book a ticket to the Oval in London for the big game on June 7. Currently placed second on the World Test Championship 2021-23 points table, India are favourites to enter the final of the competition alongside Australia. ICC World Test Championship 2021–23 Points Table Updated.

Apart from India and Australia, Sri Lanka, too have kept themselves in the hunt for a spot in the final. The Lankan lions are set to take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, the first of which gets underway on March 9. The series result will have a bearing on India and Australia’s WTC final chances. Sri Lanka are third behind Australia and India with a point percentage (PCT) of 53.33. Let us look at India’s chances of qualification for the World Test Championship 2021-23 final.

How Can Indian Cricket Team Qualify for World Test Championship 2021-23 Final?

India find themselves in a solid position to enter their second consecutive WTC final after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. For India to qualify, they win one win out of their last two Tests against Australia. ICC Announces WTC Final Schedule, World Test Championship 2021-23 Summit Clash to Be Played at the Oval From June 7–11.

Should India win the Border Gavaskar Trophy 4-0 or 3-0, they will move to the top of the WTC standings and a place in the final is guaranteed.

India can also qualify with a 3-1 series win over Australia, as they would have a PCT of 61.92%.

If India have two draws against Australia, then they will have a PCT of 60.65%. The WTC final spot might come in jeopardy then if Sri Lanka win against New Zealand 2-0. With a 2-0 win over New Zealand, Sri Lanka will have a PCT of 61.11%.

If India lose their last two Tests against Australia, they will have a PCT of 56.94% and then a spot in the WTC final will be under threat.

Sri Lanka can qualify for the WTC final alongside Australia if they beat New Zealand 2-0 and India fail to win anyone of their last two remaining Tests against Australia. The WTC is heading into a pretty exciting stage at this point and cricket fans will not want to miss any of the games, which can have a decisive say on the WTC finalists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2023 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).