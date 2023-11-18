Ahmedabad, Nov 18: On the eve of the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup grand finale, a calm and composed India skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday admitted that it is indeed the biggest moment of his career and added that the Men in Blue now need to make the final push at the Narendra Modi stadium when his side takes on Australia, here on Sunday. 'Chalu Karo Bhai' Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Way to Ask the Presenter to Start Press Conference Ahead of IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

"Without a doubt, this is a huge occasion. This is the biggest moment in our careers and it is important to stay calm and composed because that is where you can execute your plans better. I have grown up watching 50-over World Cups, so for me, it'll be the biggest occasion.

"We know what the outside environment is, the expectations and pressure. It's important to stick to our game and this has been happening for a long time. We have worked on maintaining the calmness in the dressing room," Rohit told media persons here. Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins Pose With ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy at the Adalaj Stepwell Ahead of IND vs AUS Final.

Asked about Rahul Dravid’s role as a chief coach, the India captain said, "Rahul Dravid's role has been absolutely massive, especially in terms of giving role clarity to players. It's quite contrasting in how he played his cricket and how I play my cricket and to agree on certain things, to give us that liberty, that says a lot about him. What he has done for Indian cricket is massive and he also wants to be part of this occasion.”

