Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma always likes things to be to the point without a lot of introduction around it. This time he makes it clear in a hilarious way as while the announcement of the beginning of the press conference for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia was being made, Rohit stopped the presenter and asked to start the conference immediately. He said to the presenter 'maloom hai sabko yaar, chalu karo bhai' (Everyone knows this, start the conference brother). Fans loved his relaxed attitude ahead of the high-voltage final and the video went viral in no time. Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins Pose With ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy at the Adalaj Stepwell Ahead of IND vs AUS Final.

Rohit Sharma's Hilariously Asks the Presenter to Start Press Conference

chill hai boss pic.twitter.com/WJVijQXxg4 — Chango Tarlie 🦉 (@owl_corner) November 18, 2023

