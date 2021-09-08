Shardul Thakur's heroics in the fourth Test against England is something that's much spoken about. Not only did he contribute with the bat in the first innings but also scalped vital wickets. Post this, it is said widely reported that he is reported that Thakur might get a place in the T20 World Cup 2020 squad which is supposed to be announced today. Reports further state that he could be preferred over Deepak Chahar. What could go in the favour of the all-rounder is his consistent performance in the IPL, ODI and T20I matches. Likely India Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Check Out Indian Cricket Team Probable Players for Marquee Tournament.

He has been in the news for his knock of 57 and 60 at the Oval against England and also he chipped in with three wickets will the ball. This is not the first time that he has proven his skills with the bat and the ball. In fact, during the tournament against Australia, Thakur scored 67 batting at number eight and picked a match haul of seven wickets. Talking about the T20 World Cup squad, many reports have claimed that the selection committee has already decided on a 15 member squad for the mega event.

The final meeting before announcing the squad could also take place today given the fact that Ravi Shashtri has been tested positive for COVID-19. Virat Kohli will also be a part of the meeting. Reports further reveal that the Indian team could carry a few extra players due to the ongoing scene of the COVID-19 pandemic. The T20 World Cup will begin from October 17 to November 14.

