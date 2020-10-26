Panaji, Oct 26: Three persons from Gujarat, who were a part of an IPL betting racket, have been arrested by Goa Police's Crime Branch from a rented villa in the coastal village of Arpora. The arrests were made on Sunday.

The trio -- Shakti Punjabi, Vishal Ahuja and Hitesh Keshwani -- all residents of Gandhidham in Gujarat, had accepted bets worth Rs 1.17 crore ever since the Indian Premier League had started this season, a statement issued by the Crime Branch on Monday said. IPL Betting Rackets Busted in Kolkata, 9 Held, Rs 1.5 Lakh in Cash Seized.

"They were found accepting IPL bets on mobile phones. The accused persons were entering these bets on a hi-tech computer software in their laptop. Upon being caught red handed, all three were placed under arrest," the statement said.

According to the police, the trio had accepted bets from their clients based in Gujarat.

