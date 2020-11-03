For once in the IPL, the losers smiled as broad as the team that had won the match. Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets to finish second in the IPL 2020 point table and qualify for the playoffs. RCB may have lost but they were smiling too for the close defeat (in 19 overs) meant despite the loss, they also progressed ahead into the knockouts of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Unlike DC and table leaders MI though, RCB’s position in the table is still not guaranteed nor is their opposition. The last league stage game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will decide the final team in the playoffs. Ahead of the most crucial encounter, take a look at who plays who in IPL 2020 playoffs as well as the match schedule, timings, venues and teams in contention. Virat Kohli Posts After RCB Secure IPL 2020 Playoffs Berth, Eyes Success in Knockouts (See Tweet).

SRH and MI clash in the last group stage match of IPL 2020 on November 3 (Tuesday). The latter have already qualified for the playoffs and are certain to finish on top irrespective of the result while Hyderabad must win to finish within the top four. Their victory will also knock out the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who currently occupy the fourth place in IPL 2020 team standings. Meanwhile, let's take a look at which team will face who in the playoffs and also the match timings, scheduled and venues of the playoffs.

IPL 2020 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Qualifier 1, Dubai International Stadium

Irrespective of whether the result goes their way or not against Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians are set to finish atop of the IPL 2020 points table and will take on Delhi Capitals, who ended their league stage at second place on 16 points after beating RCB in their last match. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be the first qualifier of IPL 2020 and it will be played on November 05 (Thursday) at Dubai. The winner of this clash will automatically advance to the final while the loser will have another shot to reach the summit match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad / Kolkata Knight Riders, Eliminator, Abu Dhabi

Virat Kohli-led RCB have also progressed to the IPL 2020 playoffs and will play either SRH or KKR in the eliminator, which is played between the third and fourth-placed teams. It will be played on November 6 (Friday) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. RCB will finish third in the table if Sunrisers lose to Mumbai Indians and in that case, the Knight Riders will end on fourth. It will be RCB vs KKR in the eliminator then. But if SRH beat MI, RCB will drop to fourth with Hyderabad’s superior run rate taking them to third.

An SRH win will also mean three teams (SRH, RCB and KKR) will be locked on 14 points at the end of the group stages and in that case, KKR, who have the worst run-rate among all three, will be knocked out. Sunrisers Hyderabad will then play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator. The winner of this match will advance to qualifier 2 while the loser will go home.

Qualifier 2, Eliminator Winner vs Qualifier 1 Loser, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi

The qualifier 2 in IPL 2020 playoffs will be played between the loser of qualifier 1 and the winner of the eliminator. The match will take place on November 8 (Sunday) in Abu Dhabi. If Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in qualifier 1 then DC will face the winner of RCB vs SRH/KKR in qualifier 2. Similarly, if Delhi beat Mumbai in qualifier 1 then MI will play the winner of the eliminator for a place in the final. The qualifier 2 is a virtual semi-final with the winner advancing to the final.

IPL 2020 Final, Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner, Dubai

The winner of qualifier 1 and qualifier 2 will face-off in the final of IPL 2020. One of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are assured a place in the final if they win the qualifier 1 match while the loser will have to then play in qualifier 2 against the winner of the eliminator to reach the final. The final of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on November 10 (Tuesday).

All matches in the IPL playoffs will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 pm as per local time. While three teams have already secured their places in the IPL playoffs, two teams are still fighting for the final one spot.

