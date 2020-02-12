IPL 2020: RCB Removes Picture and Name, Yuzvendra Chahal Raises Eyebrows

Yuzvendra Chahal (photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, February 12: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, sending not only fans but their star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a tizzy. "Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?" Chahal tweeted on his way back from New Zealand where he failed to inspire India to an ODI series win as they lost 0-3. Chahal was part of India's 5-0 T20I series whitewash prior to the ODIs.

RCB, led by India skipper Virat Kohli, changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just ‘Royal Challengers'. Yuzvendra Chahal Does 'Eyebrow Dance' on Twitter, Netizens Post Funny Memes On Indian Cricketer's 'Naina'.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Tweet

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? 🤔 Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? 😳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts. The RCB, meanwhile, announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry on Tuesday.

The partnership of title sponsor for the marquee T20 team includes the heavily valued "jersey front" logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement had said.