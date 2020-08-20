After Kings XI Punjab who already boarded their flight to UAE, even Rajasthan Royals have joined the bandwagon. The official account of the Rajasthan Royals shared the pictures and video of the same on social media. The fans on social media could not contain their excitement and further shared the video of the team leaving for UAE. The players of the team had already reached the base and a while ago left for the UAE. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat and other players were seen dressed up in PPE kits to avoid getting in contact with any kind of disease. IPL 2020 Latest News Live.

The IPL 2020 is supposed to start from September 19, 2020, in UAE. Three venues Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will be hosting the tournament. The players will be staying in the bio-security bubble keeping in mind the health and safety standards of themselves and others. For now, let's have a look at the pictures and video shared by the fans.

Robin Uthappa

Pictures

As per reports, Restrata is the one who will be handling the bio-security bubble for the players in UAE. It's the same organisation that managed the bio-security for a couple of Test Series in England.

