August 19, IPL 2020 Latest News Live Updates: We are nearing the start of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). As we move ahead things are getting clear regarding the IPL 2020. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently named Dream11 as the title sponsor, who replaced VIVO. However, with now a month to go for IPL 2020, the governing council is yet to finalise the schedule for the league. IPL 2020 schedule is now the thing big announcement that is pending from the board. BCCI SOP: Players and Support Staff to Be Tested Every 5th Day During IPL, Seven-Day Quarantine for Kin Who Breaches Bio-Bubble.

Franchises have already started to gather the players and teams are expected to leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 20 onwards. Before flying to the UAE, players and support staff will undergo five COIVD-19 tests. Upon reaching the UAE, players will stay in quarantine for around six days and then begin preparations for IPL 2020 in a bio-secure bubble. As per the SOPs released by the BCCI, only one team will stay in a particular hotel. Players have been told to main social distancing whenever possible. What is Bio-Bubble in Cricket? How Will Bio-Secure Environment Work in IPL 2020 in Times of COVID-19?

Before leaving for the UAE, players like Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and many other have been working hard in the nets. The IPL 2020 will mark the resumption of Indian cricket which was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic lockdown.