Chennai Super Kings received a huge blow ahead of the start of IPL 2020 as vice-captain and highest-run scorer Suresh Raina pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Losing one of the greatest players, in the shortest format will surely be a blow for the three-time champions but a young CSK fan has a strategy on how the MS Dhoni-led side should deal with the situation. CSK Spinner Harbhajan Singh to Skip Indian Premier League 13 Due to Personal Reasons.

In a video shared by a Twitter user named Bharathi Murthy, a young kid could be seen giving advice on how CSK should deal with the absence of Suresh Raina for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. The 32-year-old is the second-highest run-getter of the competition, coming only behind RCB skipper Virat Kohli. IPL 2020 Team Update: MS Dhoni & Team Chennai Super Kings All Set to Hit the Nets, CSK Shares Pic.

As per the young fan, Murali Vijay can replace Suresh Raina in the CSK squad for IPL 2020 with the Tamil Nadu batsman opening the batting alongside Australian Shane Watson. Faf du Plessis can be moved to third and Ambati Rayudu to fourth with skipper MS Dhoni playing the finisher’s role by coming in at fifth.

Watch Video

IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah hosting the entire tournament behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed inside the grounds to maintain social distancing protocols. This will be the second time that the cash-rich league will be played in the gulf country.

With just over two weeks left to the start of the tournament, BCCI are yet to release the schedule for the upcoming edition. CSK were the only team to hold a training camp in India but were last side to begin pre-season preparations in UAE after coronavirus scare.

