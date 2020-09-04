After staying put within the four walls of the hotels after Deepak Chahar and other members of the team getting tested positive with COVID-19, Chennai Super Kings is all set to hit the nets. This will be their first session in UAE after the team reached Dubai on August 21, 2020. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings shared the picture of the same on social media. Needless to say that MS Dhoni was grinning with happiness while he was on his way to the stadium. Along with the snap, the Yellow Army posted an equally interesting caption. MS Dhoni's First Look From UAE, CSK Captain Enjoys Breakfast With Shane Watson (See IPL 2020 Pic).

The snap had MS Dhoni wearing a mask but he had removed it to pose for the shutterbug. A while ago we told you that Chennai Super Kings had shared a snap of MS Dhoni enjoying breakfast with his teammate Shane Watson. The team gave the first glimpse of MS Dhoni after landing to UAE. Since the team had been put up in the hotel room, it was obvious that none of the players were spotted in the lobby to be captured by the social media team. For now, let's have a look at the picture shared by Chennai Super Kings.

Talking about the team, they have a couple of players pulling out from the tournament. Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina pulled out for the upcoming tournament due to personal reasons.

