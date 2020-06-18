IPL 2020 Update: Indian Premier League 13 Chances Brighten As T20 World Cup Inches Closer to Cancellation

The Indian Premier League 2020 had been called off due to the outspread of the coronavirus. The IPL 2019-20 was about to start in March or April but the country was under lockdown and this the tournament could not happen. Now the BCCI is looking to conduct the tournament in October or November but only if the T20 World Cup gets cancelled. The ICC is yet to confirm the cancellation of the tournament officially but of the official have confirmed that the mega-event would not happen. The mega-event which features 16 teams is scheduled to happen from October 18 to November 15 in Australia. Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums’.

The Australian Government might have eased, but there are still many apprehensions over hosting the T20 World Cup. Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said T20 World Cup fate was under 'very high risk'. Chairman Earl Emmings has hinted the cricket body's intentions, saying the chances of hosting the World Cup as scheduled is 'unrealistic'. This means the chances of conducting the tournament are minimal. The IPL 2020 is very likely to be conducted sooner.

Yesterday even Irfan Pathan was quite happy with Sourav Ganguly's being enthusiastic about the IPL 2020. The former Indian captain had said that the BCCI was trying their level best to conduct the tournament. He had said that it was quite an encouraging sign. "In that regard, the statement coming from Sourav Ganguly as the president of BCCI that the IPL will happen at some stage, that’s great news not only for Indian cricketers but for all cricketers around the world as well. I’m looking forward to it as well. That does give a lot of reassurance to all the cricketers," he had said.

