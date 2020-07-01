If reports are to be believed, Mumbai could host all the matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. As per PTI, one of the major stakeholders of the IPL has floated the idea of "one city only tournament" in October. However, for that the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai, one of the worst affected cities in India, needs to be brought under control. The idea of hosting entire IPL 2020 in Mumbai makes sense as the city has four cricket grounds of ‘international standards’. IPL 2020 Update: Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Melbourne Could Result in Cancelation of ICC T20 World Cup, Opening Window for Indian Premier League 13.

Apart from Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium is located in Navi Mumbai, which has previously hosted IPL matches as well. Another stadium capable of hosting IPL matches is Reliance Corporate Park Cricket Ground in Ghansoli, where Mumbai Indians hold their pre-season camps.

"It''s at a very preliminary stage but if IPL happens in India and by October, situation is under control in Mumbai, there are four top-class floodlit grounds available in Mumbai. The logistics for BCCI, broadcasters (Star Sports), maintaining a bio-bubble, everything could be managed smoothly," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Obviously, everything depends on COVID situation in Mumbai. But if there are no spectators allowed and a bio-bubble is created, then Mumbai won''t be a bad option," the official said. IPL 2020 Update: KXIP Willing to Get Rid of VIVO, CSK Reportedly Joins the Bandwagon.

The window for IPL 2020 in October-November will only be possible if ICC T20 World Cup 2020 scheduled to be held around same time in Australia is canceled or postponed.

