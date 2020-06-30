Time seems to be running away for both ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and Indian Premier League 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. It is likely that either IPL 2020 or T20 World Cup will be played this year. Earlier, IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely while T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be held in October-November. The possibility of IPL 2020 happening this year will only increase if the T20 World Cup is cancelled or postponed to next year. ICC has not yet made any decision regarding the future of the tournament. However, chances are T20 World Cup will be cancelled after Victoria, the capital city of Melbourne has seen a spike in the COVID-19 cases. Australia and Zimbabwe Agree to Postpone Three-Match ODI Series Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

A-League and National Rugby League have already moved all the matches out of Melbourne. Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is scheduled to host seven T20 World Cup matches including the final and with cases increasing it is unlikely that ICC will take a risk. IPL Should Sever Ties with Chinese Sponsors, If Not This Season, Then by 2021, Says Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Ness Wadia.

Moreover, Zimbabwe’s tour of Australia, which was scheduled to be held in August, has been postponed indefinitely. It clearly shows Cricket Australia (CA) is not ready to host international matches yet. So, holding a multinational tournament will be nothing less than a challenge. It could emerge that ICC and CA will call-off T20 World Cup, thus opening a window for IPL 2020 provided situation in India allows so.

