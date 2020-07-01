For a while now there has been a buzz about the Indian Premier League getting rid of the Chinese sponsors VIVO and the BCCI is yet to take a final call about the same after a meeting. The consideration was taken after the martyrdom of 20 of our brave soldiers in Galwan after a showdown with Chinese. Now Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia said that his team was willing to get rid of Chinese title sponsors Chennai Super Kings said that they are happy to go with the narrative of the government. Wadia did admit that it could be difficult to find Indian sponsors but there are enough companies to replace them. IPL 2020 Update: BCCI Official Laughs Off Rumours of India Premier League 13 to be Shortened to Accommodate Asia Cup 2020.

During a conversation with PTI, Wadia explained that the tournament is known as Indian Premier League and not Chinese Premier League and they should lead by example. "Country comes first, money is secondary. And it is the Indian Premier League, not the Chinese Premier League. It should lead by example and show the way," he said. Wadia further went on to say that we all need to respect the lives of the soldiers who fight for the safety of the citizens. The KXIP owner further went on to say that the teams should not be waiting for the directives to come from the government and instead it is a moral responsibility of the team owners to boycott Chinese sponsorship.

One of the officials from the CSK on the condition of anonymity said that it is going to be tough to find Indian sponsors but it has to be done for the sake of the nation. Another team owner opined, "Let the government decide first, whatever they decide, we will follow". Paytm, Swiggy, Dream 11 and others are a few companies that have Chinese investments and are involved in the IPL. A couple of days ago the Government of India boycotted 59 Chinese apps which also included TikTok.

