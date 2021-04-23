Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson started Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with a bang, scoring a scintillating century against Punjab Kings in his side’s first match. Although his sensational effort wasn’t enough to take RR to victory, many fans and experts backed Samson to deliver many such knocks this season. On the contrary, the 26-year-old failed in his next three outings, scoring 4, 21 and 1. Sanju Samson’s string of low scores after his stunning hundred has frustrated some of his great supporters, including Gautam Gambhir. The former Indian opener has praised the Kerala-born cricketer time and again. However, his consistency this season has left the southpaw livid. Sanju Samson Pockets the Toss Coin Once Again After Opting to Field Against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.

Highlighting Samson’s knack of losing momentum after playing an excellent knock, Gambhir called the 26-year-old ‘a million-dollar baby’ who fails to live up to the expectations. “Sanju Samson starts like a million-dollar baby, who looks like he’s going to take the IPL on fire by scoring 800-900 runs but then suddenly he starts going down rapidly,” Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo.

The ex-Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain also stated that Samson needs to learn from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stars Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to deliver regularly.

“He needs to contribute. I’ve spoken earlier as well that the graph can’t be so up and down. There needs to be some balance maintained. You’ve scored a hundred, but you still have to keep contributing. Look at AB de Villiers, look at Virat Kohli. They’ll get a hundred and then they’ll get a 40,” the cricketer-turned-politician added.

“If you see Sanju Samson. There is a hundred and then nothing. He’ll probably get another hundred but that is not how quality or world-class players do. I’m not saying he’s gonna get a 100 every second game but you need contributions. He needs to be tighter. I want to see that responsibility taken by him,” Gambhir further opined.

