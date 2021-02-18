Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman and other Bangladeshi players might not be available for the IPL 2021. As per reports by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has informed the franchises about the unavailability of the Bangladeshi players if the players have an international assignment to do during the IPL 2021. Apart from the Bangladeshi players, even the cricketers from South Africa might not be available for the IPL 14 as they are taking on Pakistan during the cash-rich league. The tournament between Pakistan and South Africa will take place in April. IPL 2021 Auction: MI, CSK, KKR and Other Franchises Share Their Excitement Ahead of Bidding War.

The three-game ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on April 2 and will end on April 7. So now a lot depends on the starting date of the IPL 2021. The franchises have been informed about the same on Thursday just before the auctions. “Any (Bangladesh) players selected will be unavailable from May 19 or will leave before if any other series is scheduled during IPL window," the BCCI wrote to the franchises, as per Cricbuzz. IPL 2021 Player Auction: Mark Wood Pulls Out of Auction To Spend Time With His Family.

Talking about the players from Bangladesh, they will be taking on Sri Lanka in the home series in May. There are four players from Bangladesh who will be undergoing the hammer today. The availability of Sri Lankan players for the entire season is also unknown. There are nine players from Sri Lanka who will be placed in the auctions today.

