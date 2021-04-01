Defending champions Mumbai Indians landed in Chennai to kick-start their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign. Rohit Sharma's men will lock horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9. As Mumbai Indians stars touched Chennai, the franchise's official Twitter account shared a video of Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit and Aditya Tare trying to speak Tamil. The caption, which was written in Tamil, translates to: "Hello Chennai! Shall we start the game? Mumbai Indians have checked in." Mumbai Indians Team in IPL 2021: Players Bought by MI in Auctions, Check Full Squad of Rohit Sharma-Led Team.

In the 56-second clip, Mumbai Indians players can be seen checking in at their hotel rooms with their family members. Later in the clip, some MI stars also gave a message to the local fans in Tamil. While Ishan Kishan talked about the Mumbai Indians family, Rohit explained how fans' support boosts the morale of the side. These players have indeed learned the native language quite well and would like to adapt to the local conditions soon as well. Meanwhile, let's look at how Rohit and others greeted their local supporters. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

Watch Video:

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, no team will play at their home ground. Nevertheless, the five-time winners won't be a worried team as they have all their bases covered. The Men in Blue dominated the last season in UAE and clinched the title comprehensively. They now have a chance to become the first team to clinch three successive titles. However, it won't be a bread and butter task as all other sides would also be determined to get the glory.

