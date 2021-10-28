We are just done with the IPL 2021 that saw Chennai Super Kings being crowned as the winner of the last edition. Now, the IPL 2022 promises to be full of entertainment as the tournament will now have 10 teams. The new teams that have joined the IPL are Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Now as per a popular cricket website, new rules for the auction are being discussed. The Website says that the new franchises can get three players before the auctions. The new franchises can only pick players which are not retained by the franchises. Also, the old franchises can retain four players which could include capped and uncapped players. David Warner Confirms He Would Enter IPL 2022 Mega Auctions As He Seeks ‘Fresh Start’.

The final decision of being with the franchise will be left upon the players. With this, the franchises can also retain three Indian players and players from overseas. The report further states that the franchises will not be able to access the Right to Match card (RTM) unlike the auction in 2018. The details of the auctions will be announced by the end of November 2021. This will obviously include the amount that can be spent by the franchises, budget and other important aspects.

The likes of KL Rahul, David Warner, MS Dhoni could go under the hammer. Warner has already announced that IPL 2021 was his last season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Whereas there were numerous reports that KL Rahul too is not very keen to stay with the Punjab Kings. It would be very interesting to see how the entire auction and its rules pan out in the upcoming days.

