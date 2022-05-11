The IPL 2022 league stage is entering its business end as teams are battling to qualify for the playoffs. Gujarat Titans, with their win over Lucknow Suoer Giants, have secured their place in the final four of the competition. However, three places are still up for grabs and the franchises will be hoping to secure them. Here are the three teams that are likely to join Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 playoffs. Gujarat Titans Become First Team to Qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs, Beats Lucknow Super Giants by 62 Runs.

Mumbai Indians were the first team to be knocked out from the league after eight successive losses to start the competition. And Gujarat Giants became the first side to qualify for the next stage of the competition. The remaining eight teams are fighting for the three playoff spots as the league stage nears completion. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

Teams Likely To Join Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 Playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants: The KL Rahul-led side missed out on their chance to make it to the playoffs after loss to Gujarat Titans. However, the newcomers are just one win away from securing their place in the next stage. They still have two games to play in the competition.

Rajasthan Royals: The inaugural champions are one of the two teams on 14 but have the best chance of making it to the next round. Traditionally 16 points are enough to book a place in the playoff and RR are just one win away from that. Sanju Samson's side also have a positive and the highest net run rate among the teams behind them.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB have been inconsistent at times but have found form at just the right time. They have won back to back matches and have 14 points on the board, They will need to win their remaining to games to qualify given their negative run rate. Faf du Plessis' team have a favourable running as they face Punjab next, who have lost three of their last five.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2022 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).