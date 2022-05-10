Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 62 runs to become the first team to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs. GT continue to be on top of the IPL 2022 points table with LSG on second place.

Won't say 'who would have thought!'... because we did 😀 Immensely proud of our squad as well as you, #TitansFAM to be the 1️⃣st team to make the Playoffs in #IPL2022 💙#LSGvGT | #AavaDe | #TATAIPL | #SeasonOfFirsts pic.twitter.com/kCQG6gAycJ — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 10, 2022

