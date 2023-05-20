Chennai Super Kings are second in the points table of the Indian Super League but are yet to ensure qualification to the play-offs, such is the level of competitiveness between teams this season. They will be looking for a win against Delhi Capitals in a crunch away game and with just two wins in their last five matches, they certainly lack momentum. They were completely outplayed at home by Kolkata in the last game with the batting unit not delivering when they were needed. Opponents Delhi Capitals on the other hand defeated Punjab Kings in the previous encounter to climb out from the bottom of the points table. They have had a season to forget but will be eager to end it on a high. Delhi Capitals versus Chennai Super Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 3:30 PM IST. DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 67 in Delhi.

Ajinkya Rahane has gone quiet after an explosive first few games for Chennai and the visitors will bank on him to bounce back. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube have been consistent and form the backbone of their batting unit. The Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana have an important role to play against Delhi with the track being a batting friendly one.

Prithvi Shaw got a game against Punjab and he bagged a brilliant fifty in a season that has been worse for him in many ways. Rilee Rossouw and David Warner were the other key performers as Delhi scored past 200 and win the game comfortably. Batting remains their strength and they will need to stick to a similar game plan against Chennai.

When Is DC vs CSK Match 67 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Delhi Capitals will challenge Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL 2023 fixture on Friday, May 19. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Fans Face Trouble Booking IPL 2023 Playoff Tickets Online, React With Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC vs CSK Match 67 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important DC vs CSK IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The DC vs CSK match will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC vs CSK Match 67 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match. Expect a keenly contested match with Delhi winning this one to the surprise of many fans.

