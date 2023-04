Mumbai, April 17: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been advanced by a day and will now be played on May 3 in Lucknow. The match, originally scheduled for May 4, 2023, has been rescheduled because of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation elections. 'We Want Dhoni' Chants Echo Throughout M Chinnaswamy Stadium As Fans Show Love for MS Dhoni During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

"The Indian Premier League Match 46 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled for May 4 in Lucknow, has now been rescheduled for May 3," the IPL informed in a statement on Monday.

"The fixture has been revised owing to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation election on May 4. There has been no change in match timings and the game will begin at 3:30 PM IST," the statement further said.

