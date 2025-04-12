Chennai Super Kings are having a troubled season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). After winning the first match against Mumbai Indians, they have lost five matches in a row and currently languishing at the second last position in the IPL points table. CSK have not looked near their best in this season and have suffered a batting failure in almost every match they played so far. Their old run-banks in Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad have not been able to deliver. New recruits Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar and Sam Curran have not fired and Shivam Dube is left as the lone cricketer trying to take them over the line. IPL 2025: ‘Looked Rehearsal for Test Match, Why Not Try Prithvi Shaw’, Krishnamachari Srikkanth Delivers Scathing Verdict as CSK Hit New Low With Fifth Straight Loss.

While Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad are in the race for the purple cap. CSK batting has not been good enough in either batting friendly pitches or at slow, holding wickets, against pace or against spin. There has been lot of criticism around the batting position of MS Dhoni or the impact of Ravindra Jadeja as a batter. Amid this, CSK suffered a big blow as their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out of the IPL 2025 with a hairline fracture on his elbow. Although CSK have some young talented batters on their bench like Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddharth and Sheikh Rasheed, they will want to bring in a replacement for Gaikwad.

Prithvi Shaw, who made century in his Test debut and has been one of the most dangerous batters in IPL since his debut in 2018, went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. His form in the last two seasons have been up and down and there has been some criticism about his work ethic too. Shaw is yet to be picked up by any team and is available. Here are three reasons why Prithvi Shaw can be a perfect replacement of Ruturaj Gaikwad at CSK.

1. Intent and Boundary Hitting:

Prthvi Shaw has 1892 runs from 79 IPL matches at a strike rate of 147.47. CSK are lacking momentum at the top of the order and a boundary hitter like Shaw up the order, who can show aggressive intent in the powerplay and give the team a start from which others can follow up and take the game forward.

2. Point to Proof:

After being ignored in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Prithvi Shaw will have a point to proof in the season so that his performance gets noticed for the rest of the season. Despite not being part of the IPL 2025, Prithvi Shaw often shares glimpses of his preparation and he might carry the spark in him of determination that CSK needs desperately at this point. MS Dhoni Memes Go Viral After Chennai Super Kings Lose to Kolkata Knight Riders on His Captaincy Return in IPL 2025.

3. Fresh Mindset:

Sometimes in a marathon league, when a team starts to lose a set of games it becomes hard to break that momentum and return to winning ways. Negative mindset may set inside the dressing room and players struggle to come out of it. Prithvi Shaw, being the fearless and stubborn character he is, can rub off some of that extra energy in the CSK cricketers which can help them break free of the pessimistic thinking.

