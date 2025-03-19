The Indian Premier League has become a colossal giant, and a major factor has been the digital and TV rights that in every media rights cycle fetches mind-blogging money for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). For the ongoing IPL 2023-27 cycle, Viacom 18 bagged the digital rights for the Indian subcontinent for a whopping INR 20,500 crore, which puts a value of INR 50 crore on each match. Virat Kohli's Former India U-19 Teammate Tanmay Srivastava Named As Umpire For IPL 2025, Set To Be First To Feature In IPL as Both Cricketer and Umpire With Upcoming Stint in Indian Premier League Season 18.

However, did you know before, Disney + Hotstar, or JioCinema became such massive entities in the IPL media rights, that it was Google's streaming platform YouTube, that showcased live viewing options for the Indian Premier League?

When Was IPL First Live Streamed Online?

The IPL 2010 season became the first ever sporting event to be provided live for online streaming on YouTube, which witnessed the tournament expand to over 200 counties back in the day.

Former Google CMO Nikhil Rungta spearheaded IPL's streaming online in 2010, which garnered an exceptional response from fans despite several speed breakers. As mentioned in a LinkedIn post, Rungta stated how IPL became the number 1 sports channel on YouTube worldwide and India and exceeded the views of NBA, NHL, and UFC. IPL was also the most viewed and subscribed channel in India in 2010. Most Ducks in IPL: From Rohit Sharma to Harbhajan Singh, a Look at Top 10 Batsmen With Highest Number of Zeroes in Indian Premier League History Ahead of 2025 Edition.

The IPL 2010 YT advertisements were seen across Mumbai on various billboards, overhead bridges, and even on local trains as part of Railways advertisements.

IPL 2025, which will start on March 22, will be live streaming and available for viewing options on the JioHotstar platform after the merge to Jio and Disney+Hotstar, will see matches be showcased in various regional languages, and have multiple camera angles, which can be selected by viewers on demand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).