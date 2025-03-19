With the days remaining for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the match officials have been selected for umpiring and refereeing duties, and one name that stands out is Tanmay Srivastava. Tanmay Srivastava is a former U-19 World Cup winner for India, under Virat Kohli's captaincy in the 2008 edition. Most Ducks in IPL: From Rohit Sharma to Harbhajan Singh, a Look at Top 10 Batsmen With Highest Number of Zeroes in Indian Premier League History Ahead of 2025 Edition.

As announced by Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), Srivastava will be officiating in IPL 2025 as an umpire, making him the first person to feature in the Indian Premier League as both a cricketer and a match official. For the uninitiated, Srivastava played for as many as three franchises in IPL — Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), Kochi Tuskers Kerala (defunct), and Deccan Chargers (defunct), between 2008 and 2012. In seven IPL matches, Srivastava managed just eight runs, with his highest being seven in IPL 2008 for PBKS.

UP Announces Tanmay Srivastava As IPL 2025 Umpire

A true player never leaves the field—just changes the game. Wishing Tanmay Srivastava the best as he dons a new hat with the same passion!#UPCA #IPL #UP #PrideOfUP pic.twitter.com/wrRoW31OG2 — UPCA (@UPCACricket) March 17, 2025

Srivastava starred for India in the U19 World Cup 2008, scoring 262 runs to finish as the tournament's highest run-getter. IPL 2025: A Look at Teams With Most Titles Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

The left-handed batter retired from cricket in 2020 with 4,918 First-Class, 1,728 List-A, and 649 T20 runs, with 17 tons and 81 half-centuries across formats.

IPL 2025 gets underway from March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).