Suresh Raina joined Twitterati in wishing Irfan Pathan a happy birthday as the former India all-rounder celebrates his 36th birthday on October 27, 2020 (Tuesday). Pathan, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year in January, currently serves as a cricket commentator and broadcaster with Star Sports. Raina, who played in the India national cricket team and in the Indian Premier League, alongside Pathan for several years took to Twitter to wish his former teammate on the special day. Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: 5 of the Best Performances by the Former Indian All-Rounder.

Raina wished Pathan a happy birthday and wrote on Twitter “Cheers to you my friend! Happy birthday @IrfanPathan and may all your wishes come true! See you soon bhai jaan.” Pathan turns 36 on Monday. Born in 1984, Pathan went on to represent India in over 150 international matches and was touted as one of the country’s best all-rounders.

Suresh Raina Wishes Irfan Pathan on Birthday

Cheers to you my friend! Happy birthday @IrfanPathan 🎂🎂🎂❤️and may all your wishes come true! See you soon bhai jaan ✌️#HappyBirthdayIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/nIPOXTQ7tK — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 27, 2020

Pathan made his India debut against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in 2003 when he was just a 19-year-old. Pathan impressed everyone with his reverse swing skills and also took some big wickets among which were Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist. Pathan then went to make his ODI debut in the same tour and finished the tri-nation ODI tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

He went on to represent India in 29 Tests, 120 ODI matches and 24 T20Is and ended with 100 Tests wicket, 173 in ODIs and 28 in T20I cricket. Pathan was also handy with the bat and scored a fine Test hundred. He had seven half-centuries in Tests matches and five in ODI cricket. Pathan was also a member of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team and was Man of the Match in the final.

