India and England will face each other in match three of the five-game T20I series. The clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday). The teams enter into this game with the series tied at 1-1 and will be hoping for a win to take the lead. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG 1st T20I live streaming can scroll down below for more details. India vs England T20I Series 2021: Remaining Three Games to Take Place Behind Closed Doors amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

Both teams aren’t expected to make wholesale changes but few tweaks can be made considering the importance of the game. Team India completely outclassed England in all departments in the second game and will aim to produce a similar performance meanwhile, Eoin Morgan’s side will be looking to bounce back from the loss. Ishan Kishan, Latest From IPL Supply Line, Already Had a Taste of Quality International Bowlers While Playing for Mumbai Indians.

Is IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will telecast the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I on its channel. The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2021 will not be live on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide live telecast.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar

England Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

