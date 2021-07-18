Shikhar Dhawan-led IPL studded team is all set to take on Sri Lanka at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In this article, we shall tell if the IND vs SL 1st OD1 2021 live telecast will be available on the channels like DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV. The answers for the same are given below. But to inform you, Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the India Tour of Sri Lanka but will IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021. Is India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Talking about the first ODI 2021, Sri Lanka has won the toss and has opted to bat first. For the Indian team, Suryakumar Yadav and birthday boy Ishan Kishan have made debuts. Sri Lanka will be playing without the services of important players. Kusal Perera and Binura Fernando have been out due to respective injuries. Now, let's see if the live streaming of the match is available on DD.

Is IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Network is set to provide the live telecast for the IND vs SL 1st ODI match. The match will be shown live on the DD Sports channel. On DTH and cable TV platforms, Star Sports Network will be providing the live telecast.

DD Sports to Live Telecast IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021 Match

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of first ODI game between #SLvIND 🇱🇰🇮🇳 Follow the space for more updates 📲 LIVE action on DD Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/3Ev87IAOpO — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 18, 2021

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of the IND vs SL 1st ODI match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide the live stream of the commentary.

IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Commentary

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

