India and Sri Lanka aim to end the tour on a winning note as both sides look to seal the T20I series in the third and final game. IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 29, 2021 (Thursday) with the series currently leveled at 1-1. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Sri Lanka Level Series With 4-Wicket Win in Second Twenty20 To Level 3-Match Series 1–1.

Sri Lanka finally added to their win column in T20Is against India as they defeated a much-changed Shikhar Dhawan-led outfit in the 2nd T20I in a fairly low-scoring encounter. The win for the hosts has set up the series perfectly with both sides entering the game needing a win to secure the series. India will again miss much of their key players and are likely to play the same eleven as the previous game. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Stat Highlights.

Is IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Match Preview, pitch report, toss, playing XI & more in our show #FourthUmpire 🏏 3rd T20I 🗓️ Today ⏰ 7:30 PM#LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) pic.twitter.com/Bnv1ATuuCs — Doordarshan Sports #TokyoOlympics (@ddsportschannel) July 29, 2021

DD Sports often provides the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will show the live telecast of IND vs SL 1st T20I on the channel. The IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 will not be live on DD National though. IND vs SL will be telecast live on DD Sports Television on DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms. On DTH and cable TV platforms Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs SL 2nd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

