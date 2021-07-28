Sri Lanka defeated India in the 2nd T20I game at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 28, 2021 (Wednesday) by four wickets to pull themselves back on level terms in the three-match T20I series. A much-changed Indian side was fielded as they made as many as nine changes from the opening game due to the coronavirus protocols following all-rounder Krunal Pandya’s positive diagnosis. IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 Highlights.

After winning the toss, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka asked a much-changed India team to bat first. With Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Rituraj Gaikwad and Chetan Sakariya making their debut for the national side, Shikhar Dhawan’s team struggled on a slowish pitch as they managed just 132 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

Chasing the par-score on the pitch, Sri Lanka were lost Avishka Fernando early but managed to get a foothold. However, India crept back into the match in the middle overs with quick wickets but important contributions from Minod Bhanuka and Dhananjaya de Silva took them over the line.

# Devdutt Padikkal became the first player born after the year 2000 to play for India

# Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Rituraj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya made T20I debuts for India

# Ramesh Mendis Becomes Chetan Sakariya's First Wicket in T20I

# This is the lowest boundaries (eight) scored by team India in T20Is after batting the entire 20 overs

# Ramesh Mendis made his debut for Sri Lanka

Both sides will enter the thirds and final game of the series in level terms with the aim of taking the series. The match will be played on July 29, 2021 (Thursday) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

