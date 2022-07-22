India and West Indies are set for a collision course in the 1st ODI on Friday, July 22. The match would be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, Port of Spain and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Men in Blue would be high on confidence after having defeated England on their home turf a few days ago. Despite the presence of big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team possesses enough talent to be considered as favourites in this series. FanCode are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will WI vs IND 1st ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

West Indies meanwhile, would face the daunting task of upstaging the Indian team. They are likely to struggle with their confidence after having been whitewashed by Bangladesh at home. But a new series presents fresh opportunities and they would aim to start all over again.

Is WI vs IND 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of WI vs IND 1st ODI. The clash will not be available on DD National.

WI vs IND 1st ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of WI vs IND 1st ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

