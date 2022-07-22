West Indies host India in a three game ODI series with the visitors fielding their second string side with the games not part of World Cup Super League. Shikhar Dhawan leads the Men in Blue and becomes yet another skipper Rahul Dravid, the Indian coach, will be working with in his short stint so far. The Indians are full of confidence at the moment with wins over Ireland and England with the latter being truly special as they dominated the World Champions in their own backyard. Hosts West Indies, on the other hand, have had a poor 2022 in terms of the fifty-over format. The recent loss to a Bangladesh side low on self belief has posed many questions. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs WI 1st ODI live streaming and live TV telecast details you can scroll down. India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs WI Cricket Match in Trinidad.

Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies skipper, was the only batsman that looked like having some form against Bangladesh were others around him fell like ninepins. He has an average close to 45 against India and has managed 354 runs which bodes well for the team. Keemo Paul will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the match after his recent trouble with hamstring injury.

Shikhar Dhawan will likely open the batting with Ishan Kishan with Shreyas Iyer coming in at no three Sanju Samson gets a game in as well and the Kerala batsman must make good use of this opportunity. Prasidh Krishna was included in the games against England and is likely to retain his place in the team with Mohammed Siraj being his fast bowling partner. Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel form the spin twin for the visitors. India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022, Trinidad Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report of at Queen's Park Oval.

When is India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on July 22, 2022 (Friday). The IND vs WI cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Doordarshan Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live. Fans can tune into DD Sports to watch India vs WI 1st ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs WI match will be available live on DD Sports on cable and DTH platforms apart from DD FreeDish.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022?

While DD Sports is the official telecast partner of India vs West Indies, FanCode will provide the live streaming online of the series. The IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 live streaming online will be available on FanCode's mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to access the live content. India may be playing their fringe players but they are too good a side for the current West Indies team.

