The Indian team is set to begin their Women's Asia Cup 2022 campaign when they take on Sri Lanka in Sylhet. India's latest results in the format have been unfavourable, with them having lost their T20I series to England. But a whitewash over the same side in ODIs recently would give Harmanpreet Kaur and co a world of confidence, going into this match. The Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medal winners start as one of the favourites to win the title. Meanwhile, let us take a look at whether this match would be available for live telecast on DD Sports. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming Online, Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Get Free Live Telecast of IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

India beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in the series, the last time these two sides had squared off against each other. Sri Lanka women's team would like to put behind their dismal performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, a campaign which ended with a 10-wicket loss to South Africa.

Is IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports would also be showing the live telecast of IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022. The IND-W vs SL-W match will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. Star Sports Network, the official broadcast partner for Women's Asia Cup 2022, would provide the live telecast of this match on On DTH and cable TV platforms.

IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Women's Asia Cup 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND-W vs SL-W while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel could provide live stream of the commentary.

