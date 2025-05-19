Islamabad United will square off against the in-form Karachi Kings in the final league stage match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 edition. Both sides have already booked their place in the playoffs. However, the stakes are high as both sides are eyeing a spot to play in the first qualifier of the PSL 2025. Islamabad United have a simple equation. Win big or miss out on the first qualifier. Kusal Mendis Reportedly Opts Out of PSL 2025, To Join Gujarat Titans At IPL 2025 Playoffs.

A big victory for Islamabad could see them leapfrog Karachi Kings on the Net Run Rate (NRR) and sneak into the second position in the points table. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are sitting comfortably at the second slot with a better NRR as compared to Islamabad United. Karachi are on a roll with three straight victories, and it will be a hard challenge for Islamabad United to beat them.

When is Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lahore Qalandars will resume their campaign in a virtual knockout in PSL 2025 on Monday, May 19 against Peshawar Zalmi. The IU vs KK PSL 2025 match is set to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. But, Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to have viewing options for the Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For IU vs KK PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. PSL 2025: Pakistan Super League Set To Resume on May 17, Final To Be Played on May 25.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode decided to pull out, too, so there will be no live stream of any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Islamabad United have the advantage of playing a game after the break, which can shift momentum to their side.

