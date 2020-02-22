Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of IU vs MS on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

It is time for another double-header in the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020). In the first match of the day, Peshawar Zalmi will be up against Quetta Gladiators and in the last match of the day, Islamabad United will face Multan Sultans. Meanwhile, if you are searching for PSL 2020 live streaming online in India and Bangladesh, then scroll down for all the details. Apart from PSL 2020 live streaming informational, you will get to know which channel will telecast PSL 2020 in India and Bangladesh. Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020:
Islamabad United lost their opening match against Quetta Gladiators while Multan Sultans emerged victorious against Karachi Kings. While Islamabad will be seeking their first win of the PSL 2020, Multan all be hoping to continue their winning streak. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.
When to Watch Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)
and Multan Sultans. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium
in Lahore and will start at 7:30 PM IST.How to Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)
DSport holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. So, the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match will be available live on DSport. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between Islamabad and Multan live.
Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 Match?
For live online streaming of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.
Multan Sultans are on top of the PSL 2020 points table while Islamabad United are on the fifth spot. The Shadab Khan-led side will be under pressure to put up a winning performance after losing their first 00game.