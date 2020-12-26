Proteas legend Jacques Kallis expressed his disappointment over the absence of tribute for the former cricketer and commentator Robin Jackman during the opening day of the Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Jackman, who passed away on Friday (December 25, 2020), was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012 and had undergone two operations to remove malignant tumours from his vocal cords. Robin Jackman Dies at 75, ICC Mourns Death of Former England Pacer.

‘Sad to see no Black armbands worn by Proteas for Robin Jackman today. A man that gave so much to SA cricket at all levels and all walks of life. RIP Jackers’ wrote Jacques Kallis on his official Twitter account.

Sad to see no Black armbands worn by Proteas for Robin Jackman today. A man that gave so much to SA cricket at all levels and all walks of life. RIP Jackers — Jacques Kallis (@jacqueskallis75) December 26, 2020

Robin Jackman, represented England at the international level and post-retirement, had served as a broadcaster and gave voice to South African cricket for many years. Born in Shimla, India, Jackman played four Tests and 15 ODIs for the Three Lions and picked 33 wickets in his international career, which began at the age of 36.

South Africa are currently playing Sri Lanka in the first game of the two-match series at SuperSport Park which started on December 26, 2020 (Saturday). At Stumps on Day 1, the visitors are at 340/6 with Dinesh Chandimal [playing a brilliant knock of 85 runs. Wiaan Mulder was the pick of Proteas bowlers, with the figures of 3/68.

