Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah's absence was felt in the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp as they suffered two losses in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Bumrah has been out of cricketing action after suffering a lower back injury during the Sydney Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The star pacer didn't feature in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which India won in Dubai. Recently, a video has gone viral on social media, as the Mumbai Indians pacer has resumed bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). In the video, Bumrah was seen bowling in full tilt. However, there is no specific timeline for Bumrah's return. Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss Initial IPL 2025 Matches For Mumbai Indians, Star Pacer Likely To Join Franchise Early April: Report.

Jasprit Bumrah Starts Bowling in NCA

Bumrah has started bowling in NCA. Don't know when he will get the clearance but feeling better after watching this clip. pic.twitter.com/FTpnuVoJoW — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)