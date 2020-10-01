In the 18th over of Rajasthan Royals innings an interesting incident took place. Jaydev Unadkat, who came to bat at number ten, was give out despite ball appearing to have hit the Spidercam. Unadkat was caught at deep mid-wicket by Kamlesh Nagarkoti off Kuldeep Yadav. The batsman was given out but he wanted umpires to check it first. As per the rule, if ball hits the Spidercam or its cable, it will be deemed dead ball. RR vs KKR Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Bowlers Set up Impressive Win.

Upon intervention by third umpire, nothing conclusive was found and Unadkat was given out. Though not everyone was convinced and some felt the ball did hit the cable. Some even compared the ruling to Gully cricket rules as well. Check out some reactions we found on the Twitter. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy & Shivam Mavi Impress Twitterati As Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Missed it

Third umpire while concluding that unadkat is out #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/qoDWPKiC53 — SANKET🚩 (@gavade_sanket) September 30, 2020

Gully Cricket Rule # 1

Unadkat wicket decision closes the life long question “jhaad ko lag ke catch out hota hai” — Priyank Yadav (@priyank16) September 30, 2020

Strange

Strange things happen. Jaydev Unadkat's big hit has hit the Spider cam cable he was expecting it to be called a dead ball but umpires have made the decision of OUT #RRvKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/DuWe1KXaBh — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) September 30, 2020

Can't Believe

Unadkat ko vishwas nahi ho raha ke 11.5 crore ka shot boundary ke bahar kaise nahi gaya! — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 30, 2020

But he Got it!

Kuldeep's luck is so bad even Spidercam doesn't want a wicket for him. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 30, 2020

Out!

This was Rajasthan Royals first lost in the IPL 2020. With this defeat, RR has now moved to the third spot of the points table. During the post-match interview, Steve Smith admitted that things did go as planned for the Royals. The Jaipur-based franchise will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture which is against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

