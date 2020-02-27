Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks Into a Jig With Off-Duty Security Guard Ahead of India vs New Zealand Clash in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (Watch Video)

Jemimah Rodrigues Busting a Move (Photo Credits: Twitter/ICC)

Not only are the players from Indian women’s team having a good time on the field they are seemingly enjoying themselves off the field as well. In a recent post shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues could be seen busting a move with an off-duty security guard. Rodrigues is currently with the national team for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia and has been brilliant in the tournament so far, guiding India to victories in both of their games. Iram Javed and Other Pakistan Women Cricketers Show Brilliant Beatboxing Skills Ahead of 2020 ICC Women’s T20I World Cup in Australia (Watch Video).

ICC shared a video where Jemimah Rodrigues could be seen shaking her leg with a security guard ahead of the India vs New Zealand clash in the T20 World Cup. ‘Yes, @JemiRodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the #T20WorldCup’ the cricket council captioned their post. The 19-year-old made her debut for India 2018 during a T20I game against South Africa and since then has been a mainstay in the national side. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated.

Watch Video

Speaking of Jemimah in the ongoing world cup, the right-handed batswoman has played a crucial part in both of India’s wins so far. She has the scores of 26 and 34 against Australia and Bangladesh respectively, though the 19-year-old hasn’t played a huge knock but has managed to hold the innings together.

India are currently playing New Zealand in their third game of the competition. After being asked to bat first the Women in Blue got off to a good start but have lost their way in the middle overs as Smriti Mandhana and Captain Harmanpreet Kaur have been dismissed for cheap. India are first in their group and will be hoping to stay there with a win in this game as well.