Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings has had quite a busy afternoon in the ongoing IPL 2021 player auctions in Chennai. They bought the Australian pacer Jhye Richardson for a whopping sum of 14 crores and he became the third most expensive buy for the day. No sooner he was on board with the Mohali-based franchise, a few fans thought that it was a criminal waste of money for the team. They were quite apprehensive about how he would perform on the Indian pitches. Punjab Kings Team in IPL 2021: Players Bought by PBKS in Auctions, Check Full Squad of KL Rahul-Led Team.

The Australian pacer who has represented the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League 2021, was in the news for being the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He had scalped 29 wickets in 19 games in the league. Thus the fans felt that it was his performance in the BBL that actually helped him get this big an amount.

Now, let’s have a look at the reactions below:

I dont know how he is going to do in indian conditions. Tad too expensive — 𝙲𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚜𝚎𝚊𝚕𝚘𝚐𝚢 🇺🇸 (@chelseafc2021) February 18, 2021

Waiting

Good buy but waiting for him to see how good he is in indian soil — Sudhakar Kumar (@iSudhakarkumar) February 18, 2021

Another one

There's a difference b/w Australian pitches & Indian pitches... Its like buying off-road cars when u hv to drive in a city — Raman (@i_smellmoney) February 18, 2021

Unsure

Not sure whether I'd want to see Jhye Richardson with a team like Punjab. — Satyajit (@styjt_) February 18, 2021

Apart from Jhye Richardson, the team just bought Shahrukh Khan for a whopping 5.25 crore. Do stay tuned for all the live action from Chennai.

