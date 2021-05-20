England fast bowler Jofra Archer will have his right elbow operated upon on Friday, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday. The 26-year old bowler, who had played a crucial role for England in their maiden World Cup title win, had earlier been ruled out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand with an elbow injury. And he is likely to miss the Test series against India as well.

In an attempt to regain match fitness, Archer had returned to cricketing action for Sussex when they battled Kent. But he was able to bowl just five overs for Kent in the second innings owing to elbow pain. The ECB, in a statement on Thursday, said, "England and Sussex bowler Jofra Archer has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness. He will now proceed to surgery tomorrow."

Jofra Out of Action

Jofra has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness. He will now proceed to surgery tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/MIS9vG8sGh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 20, 2021

The cricket board did not provide any time as to when the speedster is likely to return. The Barbados-born pacer also had an operation on his right hand to which he sustained an injury while cleaning a fish tank in January.

