New Delhi, October 23: Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev on Friday suffered a massive heart attack. Kapil Dev is currently undergoing treatment at the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. According to reports, 61-year-old legendary Indian cricketer underwent angioplasty. Every cricket fan is praying for the speedy recovery of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain. Politician including Shashi Tharoor and Praful Patel also wished the cricketing legend a speedy recovery. Dev’s condition is now reported to be stable.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Concerned to learn that the legendary #KapilDev has suffered a heart attack & is in hospital. His mighty heart won many a battle for India. Wishing him the very best in winning this one too.” In another tweet, he said, “Need to see @therealkapildev flash that winning smile again!”

Need to see @therealkapildev flash that winning smile again! https://t.co/wzWhTesTT8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 23, 2020

Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel, tweeted, “Extremely saddened to hear the news that legendary cricketer & former Indian captain @therealkapildev ji has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. My best wishes & prayers for his speedy recovery. Millions of us will be praying for you #Kapildev ji.”

Extremely saddened to hear the news that legendary cricketer & former Indian captain @therealkapildev ji has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. My best wishes & prayers for his speedy recovery. Millions of us will be praying for you #Kapildev ji. — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) October 23, 2020

Known as Haryana Hurricane, Dev led Indian Cricket team to victory in 1983 World Cup Final against mighty West Indies. He is the only player iwho had claimed over 400 wickets (434) and accumulated more than 5,000 runs in test cricket.

