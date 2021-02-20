India’s premier 50-over domestic competition will kick-off today as Karnataka take on Uttar Pradesh in the round 1 fixture of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The clash will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 20, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams will be looking for a positive start to the league campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh live streaming details can scroll down below. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Schedule, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the 50-Over Tournament.

Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are placed in Elite Group C and are two of the favourites to advance to the next round. Both teams have some of the country’s best players in their ranks along with upcoming youngsters as they look to impress in the white-ball format. Karnataka won the competition last season and will be hoping to replicate that feat once again.

When is Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 20, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash live on one of their channels. However, the channel are unlikely to broadcast the round 1 league games of the tournament.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on online platforms. FanCode will show Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming and fans can tune into the FanCode website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee. Disney+ Hotstar could also live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games live.

Squads

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth(c), Rohan Kadam, Sharath BR(w), Karun Nair, Dega Nischal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Ronit More, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Aditya Somanna, Prasidh Krishna, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Darshan MB, Nikin Jose, Shivkumar Rakshith, KL Shrijith, Devdutt Padikkal, Manoj S Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde

Uttar Pradesh: Samarth Singh, Upendra Yadav(w), Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Almas Shaukat, Shivam Mavi, Abhishek Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Kartik Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Aryan Juyal, Shanu Saini, Sameer Choudhary, Aishwarya Mourya, Madhav Kaushik, Shivam Sharma, Purnank Tyagi, Karan Sharma

